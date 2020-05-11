Tributes paid as Offaly GAA club announce death of former player

Ferbane GAA has led tributes following the death of one of its former players.

The county champions said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we learned this evening [Sunday, May 10] of the passing of former Ferbane player Sonny Egan, Breehoge.

"Our deepest sympathies to his wife Agnes and family Sean, Jimmy, Annette and Anne Marie."

Other friends and club members paid tribute.

Kevin Brazil said: "RIP Sonny, Great character, we had a great trip to Santa Ponza over 30 years ago with himself and Jack Flynn. Some great memories, condolences to Agnes and family.

PJ Lawlor posted: "Very sorry to hear the passing of Sonny. A pure gentleman and a great man to tell a joke."

Funeral arrangements later.