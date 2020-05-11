Driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped by Gardaí on patrol
The car was also seized
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped by Gardaí on patrol.
The motorist had no licence, no tax and no insurance and they were also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The car was seized with court proceedings to follow.
DMR RPU stopped this car this morning in Blanchardstown. Driver had no Licence/ Tax or Insurance. Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Car seized & proceedings to follow.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 11, 2020
Never ever drink & drive.#StayHome #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/dkeciJVFKw
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on