Offaly gardai make arrests in drugs search blitz across the county

Offaly gardai have made a number of arrests and seized a large quantity of drugs after searches in four towns.

The searches took place across Offaly and Laois on Friday, May 8.

Local Uniform Units, Laois/Offaly Drugs Unit and District Detective Units carried out a number of searches in Edenderry, Tullamore, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

One search resulted in €1,280 Amphetamine, €580 cannabis and a quantity of cash being seized.

Another resulted in €3,500 of cannabis being seized with a male in his 30s arrested, questioned and charged to appear in court at a later date.

A third search resulted in €1,200 of cocaine and a quantity of cash being seized.

The final search saw €2,000 cocaine and a quantity of cash seized.

A male in his 30s was also arrested, questioned and charged to a appear in court at a later date following that fourth search.