Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly dry and settled. Cool at first, but temperatures will improve later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry, bright and fresh with good spells of sunshine. Cool with daytime highs of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh northeast breezes.

Monday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and perhaps one or two light showers in the north. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, coldest in the south,

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry apart from perhaps a few light showers in Ulster. The best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country. It will continue cool with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light north to northeast breezes.

Our 7 day Atlantic Charts show the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will continue dry with sunny spells and mostly moderate northeast breezes. Day time temperatures will range from about 12 degrees in the east and north to 16 or 17 degrees in the west and south.

At the moment it looks like next weekend will continue mainly dry with temperatures in the high teens.