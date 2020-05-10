Tullamore school's outstanding musical nominated for incredible seven awards

A Tullamore school's outstanding musical has been nominated for an incredible seven awards at the STAGEWISE School Musicals Awards 2020.

The Sacred Heart School's production of Little Shop Of Horrors play to full houses every night of its run in the GAA Centre in Tullamore and went down a storm with all who attended from November 25 to November 27.

The show has been nominated in the following seven categories:

Best Front of House / House Management

Best Set

Best Actress in a supporting role: Holly Moran – as Orin

Best Actress: Laura Bergin – as Seymour

Best Ensemble Scene: ‘Downtown/Skid Row’ Musical Number

Best Stage Management

Adjudicator’s Special Award: Sacred Heart Secondary School – for their first show in many years and to see the whole school involvement from students to teachers in every department of this production

The winners will be announced Friday, May 22.