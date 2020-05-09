JOBS ALERT: Five jobs available in Offaly today

Looking for a new job? Here are five jobs available in today.

Citizens Information hiring Information Officer in Laois/Offaly. It is a permanent, full-time position covering Laois and Offaly. For more details on this job CLICK HERE

McDonald International Ltd in Tullamore is hiring for the following positions:

- Experienced Welder Fabricators

- General operatives with a forklift or teleporter license

- Trainee Industrial sprayer/painter.

Please contact 057 93 22115 if interested or email your CV to reception@mcdonaldint.com

For those who prefer the great outdoors,

Seasonal workers for turning turf are being sought to work in the great outdoors.

It offers you the chance to get paid, get some exercise and, most importantly, get out of the house.

If you are interested, contact Kim on seasonalturfwork@gmail.com or call 089 239 1046