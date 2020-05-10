Thirty roads in Tullamore area due for works between May and October

Details have been revealed of 30 roads in the Tullamore Municipal District where works will be carried out between May and the end of October.

Offaly County Council has given notice of its intention to close, temporarily, the following roads in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993 (S.I 197 of 1993) and the Roads Regulation 1994 Part 8.

The roads shall be closed for one to two days within the period from May 18 to November 1 this year.

The following are the roads that will be closed due to road works:

(1) R436 Leabeg

(2) R421 Killinanny

(3) L-2025 Cappancur

(4) L-20153 Bawn

(5) L-6016 Tullymorerahan

(6) L-2016 Tully

(7) L-6005 Newtown Killeigh

(8) L-60261 Clonnshannagh

(9) L-6001 Tinnamuck

(10) L-1024 Puttaghan

(11) L-2002 Killnacarra

(12) L-6020 Woodfeld

(13) L-6014 Kilbride, Clara

(14) L-6048 Glaskill

(15) L-6011 Shanvally

(16) L-6011 Gortnamona

(17) L-7001 Boher

(18) L-6036 Moorock

(19) L-20163 Erry Armstrong

(20) L-2997 Rahan twd Tullamore

(21) L-1025 Ballydaly

(22) L-2001-2 Killeigh

(23) L-6003 Cloncon

(24) L-60111 Derrygolan

(25) L-2013 Ballinamire

(26) L-20092-1 Kilnabinnia

(27) L-6029 2 Coolanarny

(28) L-20101 Rathrobin

(29) L-7001 Springpark

(30) L-70211 Cornafurrish

The road closures are necessary for essential road maintenance to the road network in the Municipal District of Tullamore.

Closures will be notified in advance and diversion routes will be in place.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused during the works.