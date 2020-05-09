LATEST: Small increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly today

There has been a small increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to rise according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There have now been 349 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began, an increase of four from Friday.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 640 while in Longford the number of cases has risen to 264.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 247.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (10,948), Kildare (1,317) and Cork (1,205).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 18 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,446* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am, Saturday 9 May the HPSC has been notified of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.