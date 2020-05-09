WEATHER WARNING: Forecaster issues warning for thunderstorms for today
A forecaster is warning of strong, isolated thunderstorms this afternoon across parts of Ireland.
Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel is warning of isolated flash flooding as the storms will be slow moving.
According to Cathal, the storms will peak between 3pm and 7pm and will primarily be in northwestern, southwestern and midland areas.
