WEATHER FORECAST: Enjoy the sun today as there is a major change coming

Enjoy the sunshine and the warm weather while it lasts today as there is a major change coming in the weather for Ireland.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for temperatures to reach as high as 23 degrees in places. However scattered showers will develop during the afternoon and evening, especially across the southwest - some slow moving thundery bursts are likely here with the risk of spot flooding. It will be warmest across the south-midlands but a little cooler across north Ulster and on coasts with sea breezes.

Cloud and patchy outbreaks of rain will move into northern areas early tonight and will gradually spread southwards. Coldest across the northern half of the country with lowest temperatures of 3 and 7 degrees Celsius, but milder further south with lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius. Turning breezy too, with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds, strong along north and east coasts later.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be a much cooler day with brisk northeast winds. Starting out cloudy with some further patchy outbreaks of rain, but overall the day will bring a lot of dry weather with sunny spells extending from the north. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in the north and east and 12 to 16 degrees elsewhere, with fresh and gusty northeast winds, stronger along coasts.

Cold, dry and clear, with a touch of grass frost possible in places on Sunday night as temperatures fall to between 1 and 4 degrees. Breezy at first with fresh to strong and gusty northeasterly winds, but these will ease as the night goes on.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry and cool with sunshine in most parts, although it will be somewhat cloudier in the northwest. Highest temperatures will range between 8 and 11 degrees, coolest in the north and east due to a moderate north to northeast breeze.

Cloudy across the northern half of the country on Monday night, with some showers possible in the northwest. Lowest temperatures here will range between 3 and 5 degrees. Further south it will be dry and clear, so temperatures will fall to between -1 and +2 and there will be a risk of grass frost in places.

Tuesday will be mostly dry apart from some showers in the northwest during the morning, but it will be rather cloudy and cool. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light north to northeast breezes.

Tuesday night will be dry with clear spells. It will be cold with minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees and light northeast to east breezes.