WATCH: Standing ovation as Tullamore Covid-19 patient leaves hospital

Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore gave one patient a standing ovation on Friday as he left the hospital after successfully fighting off Covid-19.

The man had spent time in ICU at the Offaly hospital and was, in fact, the first Covid-19 patient to be ventilated in Tullamore.

He is now on his way home.

Alan Murphy who works at the hospital posted a video of the touching moment on the Tullamore Together Through Covid-19 Facebook page.

He said: "Absolutely brilliant to see a full recovery from our hospital, great job to all the healthcare workers in The Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore."

"Our first ventilated patient has been discharged from Tullamore Hospital today, he went from medical one to ICU then discharged out of surgical."

