Emergency services tackling large fire on Offaly bog

Tullamore Fire Brigade are currently attending a bog fire in Ballydaly on the Daingean Road on the outskirts of the town this Friday evening, May 8.

Fire engines and a water tanker have been at the scene since 1pm tackling the blaze.

It comes after a Status Red "extreme risk" forest fire warning was issued for Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued the Red Forest Fire warning for Ireland earlier this week.

The warning was issued on the back of a "Type A" high-pressure system associated with extreme fire risk potential.

Projected Initial Spread Index values are also in the very high range in Western areas.

This indicates a strong potential for rapid fire spread and difficulty of suppression in typical upland fuels.

The risk peaked on Thursday, according to the Department.