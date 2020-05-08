Drive-in cinema coming to the Midlands looks for movie suggestions
The organisers of Kilbeggan Drive-In Cinema are looking for movie suggestions.
The facility has landed on Facebook and is listed as 'Coming Soon - Summer 2020.'
Fans looking for somewhere to go to enjoy a film while social distancing have been getting very excited.
So what movies do you want to see on the big screen this summer?
These are some of the suggestions so far:
Harry Potter
Back To The Future
Jaws
Grease
The Goonies
Pulp Fiction
Mamma Mia
The Princess Bride
Dirty Dancing
Footloose
Little Women
Flashdance
Up
Find out more HERE.
