Drive-in cinema coming to the Midlands looks for movie suggestions

The organisers of Kilbeggan Drive-In Cinema are looking for movie suggestions.

The facility has landed on Facebook and is listed as 'Coming Soon - Summer 2020.'

Fans looking for somewhere to go to enjoy a film while social distancing have been getting very excited.

So what movies do you want to see on the big screen this summer?

These are some of the suggestions so far:

Harry Potter

Back To The Future

Jaws

Grease

The Goonies

Pulp Fiction

Mamma Mia

The Princess Bride

Dirty Dancing

Footloose

Little Women

Flashdance

Up

Find out more HERE.