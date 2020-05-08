Offaly TD calls for 'robust' appeals process for Leaving Cert assessments

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has cautiously welcomed the decision of the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, to postpone this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Minister also confirmed that the decision will leave the state open to ‘legal vulnerabilities.'

“Despite the fact that there was a certain inevitability to this decision, it is still a relief for students and schools to finally have some kind of clarity," Deputy Nolan said.

"The Minister has now stated that teachers will be asked to provide a professional judgement of each student’s attainment which will be subjected to a rigorous in-school alignment process to ensure fairness.

"I do think however that there are very real difficulties with this, and that students and teachers alike will need to have clear guarantees around transparency within the process.

"From what the Minister has said marks and rankings submitted by schools will now be examined and may be adjusted using statistical methods to ensure a common national standard is applied.

"I also understand that it will be up to school principals to approve the estimated scores and the ranking of each student.

"This is going to place an enormous bureaucratic and indeed mental and emotional burden on to the shoulders of Principals.

"We certainly needed clarity, but the measures and the process outlined today still give rise to many serious questions.

"What will happen to homeschooled children? How will they be assessed?

"We need to provide absolute assurances that a robust and transparent appeals process will be put in place for any student who may have issues with their grade,” concluded Deputy Nolan.