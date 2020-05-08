The mystery of an Offaly man captured by Japan during World War II
To mark the 75th Anniversary of #VEDay 'Victory in Europe' by Allied Forces in 1945, Edenderry Historical Society are looking for information on an Edenderry man captured during World War II.
William Bourke, from Murphy Street in Edenderry, was captured in Singapore in 1942 and died in a Japanese Prisoner of War Camp in 1943?
