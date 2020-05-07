LATEST: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly continues to increase

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to rise according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There have now been 346 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began, an increase of seven from Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 627 while in Longford the number of cases has risen to 259.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 243.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (10,840), Kildare (1,302) and Cork (1,197).

The number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has dropped to the lowest level since March 22 according to the latest update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of 11am Thursday 7 May the HPSC has been notified of 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. That number of 137 is the lowest since March 22 when there were 121 confirmed cases. The number of tests carried out has increased significantly in the interim.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 29 people with COVID-19 have tragically died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,403* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.