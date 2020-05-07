GET EXCITED: Midlands pub and restaurant launching takeaway service this Friday!

Pedigree Corner in Ballylinan has been closed since March but is now launching a takeaway service from this Friday, May 8.

The popular spot will be bringing its much-loved food to locals through a click and collect service with local delivery also available.

The owners have been busy behind the scenes preparing their new restaurant for reopening very soon, in accordance with the new guidelines set out by the HSE.

The dishes from the beautiful takeaway menu will be prepared by Pedigree Corner's new award-winning head chef and his team.

The service is now available every Friday to Sunday from 1pm until 8pm. Contactless payment facilities are available and the owners would appreciate your cooperation and support as they adapt to the new system.

Pedigree Corner are also running a competition on their page to win €25 off your order. You can also see the mouth-watering takeaway menu HERE.