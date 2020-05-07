Covid-19 unemployment payment to be extended beyond mid-June

Speaking in the Dail today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the €350 per week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is to be extended beyond mid-June.

However he added that no decision had been taken on an exact timeline or a potential new rate and he said it could not continue forever.

He was responding to a question from Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald who described the payment as the bare minimum families needed.