JOB ALERT: If you are really tired of being cooped up this job could be for you

If you are tired of being cooped up and being locked down, these seasonal jobs could be for you.

Seasonal workers for turning turf are being sought to work in the great outdoors.

It offers you the chance to get paid, get some exercise and, most importantly, get out of the house.

However if you have never turned turf before, be warned, it's not an easy job.

If you are interested, contact Kim on seasonalturfwork@gmail.com or call 089 239 1046