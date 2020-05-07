Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?
We have been trawling through our archive and came across this Offaly school photograph from back in the day.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in it? While we do not know the year, (we are guessing early 1990s) the caption reads:
Some Sacred Heart School, Tullamore students who were coached by Adrian Daly and Jude Feehan in the school gym prior to game of indoor camogie
