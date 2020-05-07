Driver tests positive for cocaine after doing almost 80km/h in a 50km/h zone
A driver has tested positive for cocaine after Gardaí caught them doing almost 80km/h in a 50km/h zone.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice has been issued and a court appearance to follow.
Gardaí said: "Never drive under the influence."
