No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital

No new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the 24 hour period from 8pm on Tuesday, May 5 to 8pm on Wednesday, May 6 at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore according to the latest data from the HSE.

The Daily Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals also showed that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore went from 20 to 19 however the number of suspected cases increased from two to nine.

At present, there are no available Critical Care Beds in Tullamore Hospital with 24 empty beds across the hospital as a whole.