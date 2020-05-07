Tributes paid after deaths of legendary Offaly hurler

Tributes have been paid and Offaly GAA has said it is in mourning after the death of former county hurler Paddy Molloy was announced on Wednesday.

Although he plied his trade through the largely barren years of Offaly hurling, Paddy is regarded as one of our finest ever hurlers, making his debut in goals but going on to be a prolific forward.

The Drumcullen club man excelled in the Railway Cup and was a regular fixture on Leinster sides throughout his distinguished career. He also appeared in the Offaly colours in the 1969 Leinster final.

He was the first captain to lift the Sean Robbins Cup when guiding his club to Offaly SHC success in 1960.

Offaly GAA has paid deepest sympathies to his wife Bernie, sons Enda, John, Paul, Pádraig & Darragh and daughters Jackie & Anne.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.

His native Drumcullen GAA paid tribute on Wednesday evening: "It is with regret and a sad heart tonight we say goodbye to Offaly and Drumcullen's greatest son, Paddy Molloy. The whole club send our deepest sympathies to his wife Bernie, Sons Enda, John, Paul, Padraig & Darragh, Daughters Jackie & Anne."