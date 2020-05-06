Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days states that it will initially be mild with scattered showers and sunny spells. Becoming much cooler from the north later on Saturday. High pressure will keep the weather cool, dry and settled into next week.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Thursday is for it to be cloudy at first with misty conditions in southern areas. Patchy rain and drizzle too. It will brighten up through the afternoon with scattered showers developing and some of the showers will be heavy. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees, but a little cooler near the south coast in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Mostly cloudy and mostly dry on Thursday night. A few showers in the west, some clear spells in the east. Lows of 7 to 10 degrees with patches of mist and fog.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Friday is for it to start largely dry and mostly cloudy. Scattered showers soon developing across the north and west. Sunny spells too, best in the east initially, becoming brighter in all areas later in the day. Mild, with highs of 16 to 19 degrees, in a light variable breeze.

Mostly dry Friday night with clear spells and just the odd scattered shower. A mild night with lows of 7 to 10 degrees. Mist and fog will form in many areas, in near calm conditions.

Another day of sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday with the showers most likely over the northern half of the country, early in the day. Mostly dry in all areas later. A mild day again in most areas with highs of 19 or 20 degrees, but as our winds turn northerly and freshen, it will start to feel cooler through Ulster, with northern coastal counties seeing highs of only 13 to 15 degrees.

Dry with clear spells Saturday night. Cold in Ulster with lows of 1 to 4 degrees, lows of 4 to 7 degrees elsewhere. Moderate northerly winds, fresh to strong on coasts.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler in all areas. It will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, however tempertuares will struggle to get to double figures in many areas. Highs of only 7 to 10 degrees in the north, 10 to 13 degrees in the south. Brisk northeasterly winds, strong on coasts. Dry on Sunday night with lows of 0 to 3 degrees.