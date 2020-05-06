Offaly singer-songwriter releases climate change anthem as second single

Having released her debut single ‘Just Breathe, Baby’ in October 2019, 17-year-old Offaly singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lauran Beth is set to up the ante with 80’s soaked pop-rock climate change anthem ’11 Years’.

Working closely again in studio with Beardfire Music - the label behind the likes of RUNAH, Martin McDonnell, KTG, Zoe Clarke and Moylan, and whose development work includes Patricia Lalor and William Franklyn Miller – Lauran is back with a high-energy call to action that harks back sonically to The Smiths and The Cure, with modern influences from The 1975 and Orla Gartland to name a few.

Of the new track, Lauran states: “11 years is an emotive approach to the climate emergency that each and every one of us is facing, whether we are aware or not. It highlights the hypocrisies of humanity in relation to caring about the welfare of people and disregarding the welfare of plants and animals. The immense pressure we have put on our earth is nobody’s fault but our own, and we as people have to come together to fix it.

"Writing this song really assisted me in dealing with my overwhelming fears and anxieties in relation to climate change, and really condemned me to have a more positive attitude. I personally feel that writing about issues and raising awareness reduces the size of the problem, makes humanity a bit more bearable and calms my racing mind a lot, which shows the importance of music, the adoration I hold for songwriting and how much it means to me. The world is ours, and if we all take small steps we can make a significant difference.”

Although just 17, Lauran has been writing and performing at a high level for a number of years building a following on TikTok

and YouTube, appearing on the Late Late Toy Show in 2016, winning the Bronze Medal in the under 16 solo singing category at the all-Ireland Championships in 2016, and winning the Pewter Medal in 2017. Most recently Lauran won the first place price at the Mick 'The Dom' Egan Memorial Busking Competition 2019.

Lauran was born without her left hand. Instead of seeing this as an obstacle, she faced it like a challenge, mastering the guitar, ukulele, piano and bass guitar. Lauran, while not wishing to be defined by her difference, understands that it’s a part of who she is, and hopes that her music, while being enjoyed by everyone, can also help give strength to those with physical differences, and all kinds of unique challenges.

’11 Years’ was produced by David Virgin, Rohan Healy and Al Quiff at Beardfire Studio, Dublin; a father and sons production team who, in their collective six decades of musical experience, have worked – on stage or in studio – with the likes of Nick Cave, INXS, Leslie Dowdall (In Tua Nua), Mary Black, The Cruel Sea, Cat Power, Billy Bragg and Lloyd Cole, to name but a few.

Lauran will be performing as the support act for label mate Zoe Clarke at Zoe’s EP launch on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Upstairs Venue at Whelans, Dublin. Tickets €10 and available online now!

’11 Years’ was released worldwide on all major platforms Friday, May 1, 2020 on the Beardfire Label. You can listen to the track below: