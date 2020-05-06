GAA legend to host Instagram Q&A with Shane Lowry tonight
Golf and GAA fans are in for a treat this evening as men's suit brand Benetti host an Instagram Q&A.
Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé will speak with Open champion Shane Lowry.
The chat takes place on Benetti's Instagram account on Wednesday, May 6 from 9pm.
Shane's GAA past and successes on the golf course are sure to make for an absorbing chat for fans.
