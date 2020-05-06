Offaly TDs welcome peat harvesting decision but want more action

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) to grant Bord na Móna leave to apply for substituted consent.

The long-awaited delay in ABP arriving at its decision meant that the harvesting of peat on bogs over thirty hectares was practically brought to a complete standstill following a High Court ruling in September 2019.

“I want to welcome this decision by An Bord Pleanála and the subsequent decision by Bord na Mona to review the implications of the ABP announcement for new operational requirements for peat operations," Deputy Nolan said.

"The fact of the matter is however that workers in Bord na Mona, in Derrinlough Briquette Factory, and Edenderry power station and many other workers in the wider horticultural sector are being subjected to a deeply divisive process where all the power seems to be in the hands of An Bord Pleanála.

"I have said it before; we cannot have workers and indeed the entire regional development of the midlands being held hostage to the chronic levels of instability, delays and uncertainty of the kind that APB are fostering.

"There are already profoundly serious economic and employment consequences coming down the line with respect to the fragmented Just Transition Process.

"We urgently need a more robust process where the rights of workers and their families occupy a more central place than that which currently exists.

"At present it seems like they are the last ones to be considered. That has to change if this so called Just Transition is to mean anything,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley also "welcomed the decision to allow Bord na Mona to apply for substitute planning consent for this year's peat harvest."

“The decision is good news for Bord na Mona workers in Laois-Offaly and South Kildare whose employment prospects for this year were been put in jeopardy. This includes workers in Cul na Mona in Laois and Kilberry in South Kildare along with those in Offaly that supply peat to Edenderry power station and Derrinlough Briquette Factory.

"The application now and needs to be processed quickly by An Bord Pleanána as there have been enough delays in this process. The decision in this was to be made in March but regrettably, two months of very dry weather which would have been very suitable for peat harvesting have been lost. I’m calling on An Bord Pleanána to grant this without any further delay."

In a statement this morning, Bord na Mona said: "Bord na Móna can confirm its applications for leave to apply for substituted consent have been granted by An Bord Pleanála (ABP). The company had been prevented from harvesting peat this season as a result of a High Court ruling in September 2019 which struck down the peat regulations enacted in January of last year.

"The decision by ABP relates to the harvesting of peat on bogs over thirty hectares and helps sustain peat supply to Derrinlough Briquette Factory, the Horticulture business and meet the reduced peat requirement for Edenderry power station. The decision also allows Bord na Móna to commence the formal substitute consent application process and to begin pre-harvesting preparations.

"The scale of the collapse in energy demand caused by the health crisis means that many of the recent Covid-19 mitigation measures, including the temporary release of employees, will likely remain in place. The company will, however, review the implications of the ABP announcement to assess the new operational requirements for peat operations. The company will be communicating the full implications of this decision to employees in the coming days and weeks."

Meanwhile, Barry Cowen has called for the immediate publishing of Kieran Mulvey's Just Transition report.

“After so many knocks to BnM workers, I am glad to finally see this approval being granted [ABP]. It means Edenderry can continue its co-fuelling operation and the immediate future of Derrinlough Briquette Factory is secure.

“It also means there will be a limited supply for Shannonbridge and Lanesboro Power Stations to the end of the year, so they can operate as long as there is an increased demand and price for electricity as Ireland gets back to work.

“Nonetheless, while this is a small relief for BnM workers, it’s not exactly a game-changer when it comes to the viability of the midlands.

“At every turn, the orderly, pre-planned, decarbonisation process, set out by the Government, has been accelerated, far outstripping any investment in the area. The future of the midlands now depends on the State committing to special and targeted supports for the region.

“There can be no more delays in the publishing of the Just Transition Commissioner’s report. It is my intention that this report will feed into any programme for Government negotiations and I will ensure that Fianna Fáil and our negotiating partners understand the need for adequate compensation and new opportunities in the midlands,” he concluded.