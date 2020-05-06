Five cats rescued from disused Midlands property after owner passes away

An ISPCA inspector recently removed five cats from a disused property in Co Westmeath. Their owner had sadly passed away, and the cats were left to fend for themselves.

ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons assessed the cats and, while they were a little nervous after spending some time alone, it was clear that they were domestic cats that were used to humans.

Karen secured the cats and admitted them to the National Animal Centre for veterinary assessment.

Within a day in ISPCA care, one cat gave birth to three healthy little kittens and it is believed that at least two more are also pregnant.

“Thankfully, in this case, we were able to intervene before the situation escalated,” said Karen, “In a short space of time there would have been numerous kittens born that would never had positive human interaction. They would have grown into feral cats that could have continued to breed and the numbers would have multiplied.”

"The cats removed were in reasonably good health, and are comfortable being handled. They have been treated for parasites and will be vaccinated and neutered/spayed and will soon be available for rehoming.

"All the cats and kittens adopted from the ISPCA are fully vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered/spayed (when of age), and litter-trained. We also offer six weeks free pet insurance. We ask for an adoption donation of €75 to help us cover some of our veterinary costs.

"We can all make a difference by neutering or spaying our cats and kittens as soon as possible giving them the best chance of a longer, healthier and happier life."

For more information about our work, please visit our website here www.ispca.ie.