Man reports trailer and lawnmowers stolen from Offaly village
An Offaly man has appealed for information after some machinery was stolen from a property in Carrig, Co Offaly overnight.
A trailer and two lawnmowers were taken at around 2.30am on Wednesday morning, May 6.
The steel trailer contained two mowers - one black push mower and a yellow ride-on.
"This is my livelihood, my job that was stolen," the man said on Facebook.
Any information can be reported to gardaí.
