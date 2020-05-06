Man reports trailer and lawnmowers stolen from Offaly village

An Offaly man has appealed for information after some machinery was stolen from a property in Carrig, Co Offaly overnight.

A trailer and two lawnmowers were taken at around 2.30am on Wednesday morning, May 6.

The steel trailer contained two mowers - one black push mower and a yellow ride-on.

"This is my livelihood, my job that was stolen," the man said on Facebook.

Any information can be reported to gardaí.