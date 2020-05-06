Tullamore coronavirus testing centre closed this week

The drive-through Covid-19 test centre in Tullamore is closed this week but will reopen, the HSE has said.

First opened at the end of March, sources close to its operation claimed it has been under-utilised because of a delay in the roll-out of large scale community testing.

The Tullamore facility, which is located on an off-road greenfield on the outskirts of the town, alternates its testing with a centre at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise.

The HSE said community testing of patients referred by GPs is taking place at the Laois GAA site this week but it is expected that the Tullamore test centre will be back in operation next week.

The focus of testing has been on residents and staff in nursing homes in recent weeks and residential centres for people with disability, plus centres for mental health patients, are also being prioritised.

Testing has also been taking place in meat factories.

A spokesperson for the HSE said the community test centres will not be closed.

