Three more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Offaly

23 more people have died as a result of the coronavirus Covid-19 in Ireland according to the latest figures released this evening, May 5, 2020.

The latest deaths bring the overall number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 to 1,339.

211 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed bringing the number of confirmed cases to 21,983.

In Offaly, there have now been 317 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. That is an increase of just three since Monday.