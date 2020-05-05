Gardaí detect HGV speeding at over 100km/h on one of the busiest roads in Ireland

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have detected a HGV speeding at over 100km/h on one of the busiest roads in Ireland.

Naas Road Policing Units detected this HGV (pictured above) travelling at 117km/h on the N7 over the Bank Holiday weekend. 

Court proceedings to follow. 