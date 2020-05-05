Offaly TD wants action on Irish soldiers unable to get home from Lebanon

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has said that the recent decision by the UN Secretary General to suspend all rotations and leave for military personnel serving in UN missions is creating enormous challenges for families in Ireland.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after it was confirmed by both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe, that Irish soldiers currently deployed to Lebanon will not be able to return home until 30 June.

“As I understand it, members of our Defence Forces who are deployments to MINUSMA in Mali and UNIFIL in Lebanon were originally due to rotate home on May 12 and May 19 respectively," Carol said.

"Since the outbreak of Covid-19 however, that schedule has been revised.

"I understand from the Taoiseach’s remarks on this matter that the moratorium on rotations and leave is designed to ensure the continued protection of vulnerable populations in conflict zones.

"However, the fact remains that there are vulnerable families of Irish soldiers here at home too, and they also need the support of their husbands or loved ones.

"I have been recently contacted by some of these families and their stories are genuinely troubling. There are people here now who cannot return to work and who are struggling to balance work and family life because of the disruption this decision has brought about.

"I would suggest that there needs to be a greater degree of flexibility introduced into the process.

"A blanket prohibition on soldiers or defence force personnel returning before June 30 does not make much sense.

"Our Defence Forces contingent in UNDOF in Syria, for example, rotated home on April 4. By that stage, we were well into the Covid-19 crisis.

"I would appeal to the Taoiseach and the Minister for Defence to re-examine this issue and to see if even limited exemptions can be introduced,” concluded Deputy Nolan.