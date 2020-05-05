LISTEN: Offaly youngster has music accepted by Spotify

An eight-year-old Edenderry boy is using lockdown and an extended break from school to make waves in the electronic music scene.

While the rest of us get to grips with Zoom calls, working in the cloud, and the new digital school space, Kealan has mastered the art of computer programming and music production. He uses Novation Launchkey and Ableton Live 10 to create his sound.

Quite the digital whizzkid, Kealan has not only released some music on YouTube but has also been verified on Spotify in recent weeks. His name is up in lights on the music streaming app alongside his heroes David Guetta and Fatboy Slim.

In fact, Kealan has written to Fatboy Slim in recent weeks in a bid to collaborate with the iconic DJ.

The young Offaly schoolboy has his sights set on releasing his first album in the coming months, becoming the youngest person in his school, Saint Patrick's Primary School, Edenderry, and in the town itself, to do so.

He has already put together three tracks but aims to have 11 or 12 on the finished article. Befitting the time we're living in, one of the songs is entitled 'Korona.' The album will be entitled 'Lockdown.'

He also created a remix of the school homework app called 'Kahoot.'

We will have all the details of his album launch on the Offaly Express website. You can listen to some of Kealan's music and check out his self-produced music videos below or by checking out Kealan Pender on Spotify.