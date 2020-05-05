Offaly housing estate added to flood investigation programme

Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin has warmly welcomed confirmation that an Edenderry housing estate will see action on an ongoing flooding issue.

The homes in question are located in Greenwood Park. Cllr Cribbin received an email from Irish Water to say: "We have added Greenwood Park to our flood investigation programme which is a survey programme to ascertain the cause of flooding and develop a solution."

Speaking this week, Cllr Noel Cribbin said: "I am glad that in the last month I have now got confirmation from both Irish Water and the water services section of Offaly County Council that both of them have given a commitment and undertaking that the flooding issue in Greenwood Park is included in the programme of works for this year.

"After years of false dawns, I am glad to be of assistance to the residents and as a local councillor whether it’s working for constituents on housing issues, planning, or on commitments given to residents on street upgrades.

"I look forward to the issues in Greenwood being resolved in the coming month."