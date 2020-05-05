Swift action needed on coronavirus outbreak at Offaly meat factory

Laois/Offaly Sinn Féin TD and Spokesperson on Agriculture and Food, Brian Stanley, is calling for swift action to "deal with the Covid outbreak at the Rossderra Meat Plant in Edenderry."

"I raised my concerns about the situation in meat factories with Minister Creed three weeks ago and again last week in the Dáil," Deputy Stanley said.

"News of this is very concerning, coming as it is on the back of a major outbreak at the Roscrea plant, which is owned by the same company," he added.

"I have spoken to Edenderry workers over the past few days again and they have outlined to me their concerns about delays in putting basic prevention measures in place in the factory. The first complaint I had from staff was over three weeks ago, approximately the same time the first case of Covid-19 emerged there.

"They have outlined their serious concerns regarding, inadequate social distancing on the factory floor and personal protection equipment (PPEs) only been made available across the workforce last week. Some workers also say they are worried about inadequate washroom facilities.

"With an excess of 10 cases of Covid-19 and a substantial number of workers out sick, it is essential that all workers are tested and adequate PPEs are provided. Also, extensive and strict hygiene measures need to be put in place within the factory and I am urging the Minister to ensure this happens.

"The health of workers and their families is paramount along with protecting jobs and this important food supply chain."

Last week, Deputy Stanley raised the issue of Rosderra's Roscrea factory in the Dáil. He claims there are over 120 positive cases in the North Tipperary facility. Dawn Meats in Kilbeggan closed after identifying four cases of the virus but both Rosderra plants remain operational.

The Offaly Express is also aware of a number of staff members at the Edenderry plant who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks. Rosderra Meats was first contacted by this outlet for a statement on April 20. Rosderra has released a statement to the Offaly Express on Friday, May 1.

In that statement, the company says: "Our sites are fully regulated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) who, as is normal practice in the sector, have their own representatives on-site at all times.

"From the outset of the Covid-19 crisis, in conjunction with guidelines from the HSE, WHO, DAFM and the Irish Government and in consultation with Union Officials, Rosderra Irish Meats have implemented stringent and detailed control measures and protocols to ensure employee and DAFM Staff safety while continuing as an essential service to provide an adequate supply of high-quality food to our customers and a high level of service to our suppliers.

"A continued flow of open communication with all employees was implemented immediately after the crisis was announced and Rosderra Irish Meats will continue to do so until further advisement from the HSE and the Irish Government.

"All of these steps compliment the very high standards of hygiene and the sanitary environment in place at all our sites. As part of this, we have fully engaged with the HSE and DAFM in a consultation process which has led to the co-ordinated testing of all of our staff at the Roscrea Plant.

"A number of employees had a positive result from that testing and they are self-isolating per HSE protocols. We have reconfigured the process with the remaining staff who have been tested and are clear of Covid-19 and are continuing with a scaled-down process in the short-term until the staff return.

"We expect those staff will be returning over the next number of weeks having adhered to HSE protocols. We will remain vigilant and continue to maintain our robust procedures while Covid-19 remains an issue within Ireland," the company concluded.

Despite being asked for clarity by the Offaly Express, Rosderra has not confirmed the exact number of cases of coronavirus at either plant.