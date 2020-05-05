Two Midlands hospitals have no empty beds in Critical Care Units

Three hospitals in Ireland have no spare capacity in their Critical Care Units and two of those hospitals are in Midlands.

The Critical Care Units in Tullamore and Portlaoise hospitals are both operating at capacity as is the unit in Connolly Hospital in Dublin.

According to the latest data from the HSE, there are five patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore with one suspected case. In Portlaoise, there is one confirmed case.

The third hospital in the Midlands in Mullingar has three vacant critical care beds.

Across the country as a whole, there are 543 critical care beds. At present, 394 are opened and staffed with 263 occupied.

Of that 262, 91 are occupied by patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19.