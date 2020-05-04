LATEST: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly continues to increase

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to rise according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There have now been 314 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began, an increase of nine from Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 540 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 237. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 213.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (10,561), Kildare (1,268) and Cork (1,175).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with COVID-19 who have tragically died. That is the lowest number of reported deaths since April 12. There have now been a total 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 4 May, the HPSC has been notified of 266 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.