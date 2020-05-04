Offaly gardai report increase in traffic today during lockdown

Gardai in Offaly have reported an increase in traffic today despite the ongoing restriction on non essential travel.

"Our members on checkpoints in Tullamore have noticed an increase in traffic today," Gardai said.

"We urge people to stay safe and only travel essential journeys as per health guidelines, not what you might convince yourself is necessary. We are all in this together."

