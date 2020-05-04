Offaly gardai discover incredible reckless driving incident in housing estate

Gardai in Tullamore have discovered a ridiculous reckless driving incident.

"While most decent, hard working people are fighting boredom by spending time with their families or helping the vulnerable in their own communities some people are using the time to add to the stress in their own local communities including the vulnerable live there," gardai said.

Tullamore Garda are investigating incidents of dangerous driving and public disorder in the Chancery area of Tullamore.

Individuals drove this car recklessly around the estate before crashing it and breaking it up.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tullamore Garda Station.