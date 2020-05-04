Motorist caught at incredible speed on motorway over Bank Holiday weekend
A motorist on the M7 motorway was caught at an incredible speed on the M7 motorway over the May Bank Holiday Weekend.
The motorist was clocked at 173kph by gardai conducting speed checks.
A court appearance is set to follow
Thurles RPU conducting speed checks on the M7 over the bank holiday weekend detected this driver travelling at 173kph. Court appearance to follow. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/AcfKCeyf5S— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 4, 2020
