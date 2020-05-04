Drivers flout Covid-19 lockdown in Slieve Blooms mountains on Bank Holiday Weekend

Motorists were caught flouting the Covid-19 lockdown rules in the Slieve Bloom Mountains on the Laois Offaly border over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Laois Offaly Division Gardaí reported that the Roads Policing Unit conducted a patrol of area on Sunday evening and found "a number of motorists congregating and not adhering to social distancing" at Glendine.

All motorists were directed to return home.

Gardaí say a number of road traffic offences were detected and fixed charge notices will be issued.