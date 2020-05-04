Twenty confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital

The HSE's latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals shows that there are 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The latest data was released at 8pm on Sunday, May 3. There were also six suspected cases of Covid-19 at the hospital.

Five of the patients confirmed as having Covid-19 are in the Critical Care Unit in the hospital while one patient with a suspected case is also in the Critical Care Unit.

The latest figures show that there are no vacant beds in the Critical Care Unit at Tullamore Hospital and that there are 47 vacant beds across the hospital.