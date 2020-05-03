LATEST: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly passes 300

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to rise according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There have now been 305 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began, an increase of 12 from Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 509 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 234. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 153.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (10,406), Kildare (1,242) and Cork (1,164).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 19 people with COVID-19 have died.

This brings to 1,303 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday, May 3 the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health says the HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

