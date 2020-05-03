The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a mix of dry and bright weather with rain at times .

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry with sunny spells. East to northeast breezes will increase moderate in the afternoon, keeping daytime highs between 12 and 14 degrees near eastern and northern coasts. Warmer further west with afternoon highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

Dry in most areas with clear spells on Monday night. Cloud will increase in the south overnight with some rain skirting southern coasts. Overnight lows of 4 to 8 degrees, in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

There is some uncertainty for the weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday according to Met Eireann but latest indications suggest there will be rain across parts of Munster and south Leinster, with some heavy falls in places in the morning. The rain will tend to ease later in the day. Holding mostly dry further north with some sunny breaks in northern parts. Afternoon temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in southern and eastern areas, 14 to 16 degrees in the midlands and west with moderate to fresh southeast breezes.

Rain will continue to affect southern coastal counties on Tuesday night. Drier and clearer conditions further north. Lows of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate east to southeast breezes.

According to Met Eireann, the predominant signal for the weather for Wednesday and Thursday is for southeast breezes to bring outbreaks of showery rain especially to southern, western and southeastern counties, while northern areas are likely to be dry much of the time. Afternoon highs of 12 to 16 degrees, potentially 17 or 18 degrees in some central regions on Thursday.