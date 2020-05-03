'No respect' - Piles of rubbish dumped in park in Tullamore

Rubbish has been found dumped in a park right in the centre of Tullamore.

Tullamore Tidy Town Association pictured the rubbish which was found in Kilbride Park in Tullamore on Saturday morning.

In a post, the group stated: "Zero excuse... lockdown or not... what mindset can justify having no respect for their community to expect someone else pick up their rubbish... Kilbride Park, Tullamore @ 11am Sat. 2nd May 2020."

City and county councils, funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment (DCCAE), have recorded an increase, as high as 40% in some areas, in the number of calls reporting illegal dumpsites during March 2020 when compared to the same time last year.