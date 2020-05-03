Updated plans unveiled for renovation of once popular Tullamore pub

There have significant changes in the proposed renovation plans for once popular Tullamore pub.

Offaly County Council sought further information when the initial plans for the renovation of the Copper Pot Stil in Tullamore which is a protected structure.

The initial plans called for the removal of the first floor of the building to create a double height space over the bar. It is also proposed to include additional rooflights to the front of the existing building while changing the use of the second floor from residential to storage and staff areas.

Other works to be carried out to the protected structure include the partial demolition of an existing three storey extension to the rear of the building and changing the use of the basement from storage to kitchen and bar.

The plans also proposed extensions at ground, first and second floor level to the rear and the provision of an external covered seating area to the rear with external stairs access to yard level.

In the further information provided to Offaly County Council, the developers have addressed the issues raised by the local authority.

The new plans will see the retention of the first floor within the terrace of the building. This has changed the total floor area to 552.9 sq/m.

The developers also included an Architectural Statement which is to address concerns regarding the methodology and approach to the proposes works. PVC windows will be replaced with historical timber sash windows and the timber work on the facade will be restored.

Another addition to the plans is a sandblasted/opaque glazed privacy screen to mitigate any overseeing potential of the property to the north.

The developers also state that improvements proposed to the property will provide users with 'a new and improved environment for use and public life' while limiting any detrimental impact on the existing architectural character of the building.