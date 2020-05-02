Offaly gardai issue warning over contactless payment scam

Offaly gardai have issued a warning over a new contactless payment scam text.

"One of our page followers just let us know he received this text this evening. It is a scam so please be alert and if you receive similar please ignore," they said.

The message reads: "The contactless payment at 20:45 02-05-2020 has failed and contactless payments are disabled now. Go to AIB-contactless.com now to review the transaction."

Gardai advised people to follow the advice from AIB on the link below.

www.aib.ie/help-and-guidance/text-alerts-faqs