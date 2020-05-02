LATEST: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly approaching 300

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to rise according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There are now 293 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began. The number of confirmed cases in Offaly increased from 284 on Friday to 293 today.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 500 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 230. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 150.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (10,277), Kildare (1,266) and Cork (1,156).

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has passed 21,000 as the death rate continues to rise.

The Department of Health has been informed of 343 new cases in Ireland today bringing the total number to 21,176 since the outbreak began.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 25 additional deaths in Ireland today due to Covid-19. There have now been a total 1,286 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.