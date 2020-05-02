LATEST: Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland pass 21,000 as death toll continues to rise

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has passed 21,000 as the death rate continues to rise.

The Department of Health has been informed of 343 new cases in Ireland today bringing the total number to 21,176 since the outbreak began.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 25 additional deaths in Ireland today due to Covid-19. There have now been a total 1,286 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday, April 30 (20,742 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,785 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 368 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,973 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,277 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,226 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,156 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%